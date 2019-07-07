Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Masco (MAS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Home (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Decreased Holding by $1.23 Million

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Home (HD) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.42M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gp accumulated 144,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Finance accumulated 0.02% or 279,449 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 7,159 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Jump Trading Lc holds 11,370 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 825,823 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 21,919 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 4.03M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn holds 26,888 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.39M shares. 1.80 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc. 953 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. South Street Advsrs Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 29,645 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company reported 20,899 shares stake.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77M for 12.30 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ghp Investment Advsrs invested in 8,962 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd owns 6,518 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Thomasville State Bank invested in 7,782 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Com Dc invested in 0.02% or 1,069 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp, a New York-based fund reported 230,592 shares. Rdl Incorporated owns 15,880 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth, a Tennessee-based fund reported 27,373 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated has invested 3.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 387,300 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. 1.03M are owned by Pggm Investments. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 122,856 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company holds 0.46% or 247,741 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma owns 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,757 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.01 million shares or 1.48% of the stock.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 22,723 shares to 210,786 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN) by 97,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel (NYSE:HRL).