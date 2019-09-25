Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut Its Citigroup (C) Position by $5.66 Million as Shares Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Has Lowered by $973,677 as Shares Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 6.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 334,333 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.79M, down from 350,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 131,414 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 27,000 shares to 288,409 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 44,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.78 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

