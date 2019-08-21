Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosted Position in Scotts Miracle (SMG); Prudential Plc Cut Meredith (MDP) Stake by $1.62 Million; Stock Price Declined

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 29,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 461,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, down from 491,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 284,767 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 28/03/2018 – Bestselling Author, Publisher Meredith Wild Steps into Suspense with The Red Ledger; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Will Not Comment Further Until Potential Agreements Have Been Reached; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ACQUISITION OF KPLR IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON MEREDITH’S FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Time Inc. exec gets wings clipped after Meredith takeover; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Adds To Local Media Group With Acquisition Of KPLR-TV St. Louis

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $110.64. About 533,302 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 128 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.19% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Invesco Limited reported 31,265 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 30,704 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 4,216 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 16,788 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 3,460 shares. Utah Retirement owns 7,575 shares. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 13,917 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 43 shares. National Bank & Trust invested in 7,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 10,851 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 23,619 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 25,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 5,942 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. 166,959 are owned by Ameriprise. Advisory Lc reported 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.06 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 37,627 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 25,351 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Mason Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 21,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based J Goldman Co Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 915 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 33,000 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 72,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 28,707 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,387 shares to 185,382 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercont Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 103,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

