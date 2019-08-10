Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosted Position in Constellation Brands (STZ); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lifted Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,891 shares. Coastline accumulated 0.35% or 13,320 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2,764 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Essex Svcs Incorporated reported 3,847 shares. 9,562 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Axa holds 81,640 shares. Gluskin Sheff And has invested 1.88% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vontobel Asset Management owns 0.59% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 418,475 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pggm owns 107,211 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Group Inc Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,567 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Linscomb & Williams reported 1,637 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 127,636 shares to 43,601 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 34,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,989 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).