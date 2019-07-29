Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosted Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding By $818,125; E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A (SSP) Shorts Raised By 2.32%

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 77.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired 4,675 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 10,675 shares with $1.87M value, up from 6,000 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.85B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $197.74. About 652,195 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A (NASDAQ:SSP) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. SSP's SI was 3.91M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 243,700 avg volume, 16 days are for E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A (NASDAQ:SSP)'s short sellers to cover SSP's short positions. The SI to E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A's float is 7.4%. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 104,746 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 8,099 shares valued at $161,683 was made by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, February 27. Lawlor Brian G. had sold 11,000 shares worth $209,000 on Tuesday, February 5. Scripps Eaton M had bought 26,522 shares worth $494,517 on Thursday, February 7. SCRIPPS CHARLES E also bought $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Monday, February 11.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other divisions. It has a 31.47 P/E ratio. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Shareholders Are Loving The E.W. Scripps Company's (NASDAQ:SSP) 1.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,216 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Com holds 517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.06% or 73,037 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 55,592 shares. 933,327 are owned by Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.36% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 31,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P owns 0.05% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 5.59 million shares. State Street Corp reported 1.38 million shares. D E Shaw reported 138,000 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co invested in 143 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 569 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was sold by FROMBERG BARRY A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 292,898 shares. Third Point Ltd Co holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.05 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability accumulated 137,822 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Autus Asset Mngmt Lc has 9,565 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And Communications accumulated 3,480 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc owns 915 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated accumulated 1,742 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,458 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 400,203 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Charter Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 98,270 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 28,846 shares in its portfolio.