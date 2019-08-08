Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Reaches $20.83 After 4.00% Up Move; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Shorts Raised By 2.18%

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) had an increase of 2.18% in short interest. ANIK’s SI was 3.23M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.18% from 3.16M shares previously. With 169,600 avg volume, 19 days are for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s short sellers to cover ANIK’s short positions. The SI to Anika Therapeutics Inc’s float is 23.67%. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 119,584 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $737.08 million. The firm offers Cryoportal, a cloud logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2.

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was downgraded by First Analysis to “Hold” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital L P owns 59,563 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Bridges Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 24,650 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 7,721 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 116,400 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 52,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability owns 20,658 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 138,876 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co accumulated 69,997 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 45,200 shares. South Dakota Council owns 0.05% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 79,821 shares.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $782.19 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $33,200 activity. $33,200 worth of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares were bought by Darling Joseph G.