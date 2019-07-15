Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Reaches $19.72 52-Week High; Shorts at Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FLEX) Raised By 5.47%

The stock of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) hit a new 52-week high and has $21.49 target or 9.00% above today’s $19.72 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $697.63M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $21.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $62.79 million more. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 461,065 shares traded or 58.58% up from the average. Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has risen 71.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRX News: 03/05/2018 – CryoPort 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 06/03/2018 Cryoport Reports 56% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – CryoPort at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CRYOPORT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09

Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX) had an increase of 5.47% in short interest. FLEX’s SI was 17.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.47% from 16.14 million shares previously. With 9.42 million avg volume, 2 days are for Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s short sellers to cover FLEX’s short positions. The SI to Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.29%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 2.14M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C

Analysts await Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Cryoport, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $697.63 million. The firm offers Cryoportal, a cloud logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2.

More notable recent Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cryoport plans stock offering; shares -5.6% – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells sees 33% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cryoport and EVERSANA Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Regenerative Medicine Supply Chain – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cryoport prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 54.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadcom, FedEx and Omega Flex – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons You Can’t “Set and Forget” Your Retirement Plan – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Sotheby’s Jumps On Acquisition News; Flex Pharma Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.