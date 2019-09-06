Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Packaging & Containers company, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cryoport Inc. has 50.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cryoport Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cryoport Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport Inc. 0.00% -28.30% -21.00% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cryoport Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cryoport Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.55 1.27 2.36

As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 16.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cryoport Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cryoport Inc. 3.65% 9.64% 44.05% 100.69% 45.18% 85.58% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Cryoport Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cryoport Inc. are 11.6 and 11.5. Competitively, Cryoport Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cryoport Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cryoport Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Cryoport Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cryoport Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cryoport Inc. does not pay a dividend.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2. In addition, the company offers CryoPort Express SmartPak Condition Monitoring System that tracks the key aspects of each shipment; CryoPort Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric; and biological material holders that are containment bags used in connection with the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods using the CryoPort Express Shippers. CryoPort, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Worthington Industries and Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.