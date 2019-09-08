Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Contrasting side by side

Both Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport Inc. 17 28.94 N/A -0.32 0.00 Amcor plc 11 1.70 N/A 0.58 18.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cryoport Inc. and Amcor plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cryoport Inc. and Amcor plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -21% Amcor plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cryoport Inc. and Amcor plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amcor plc’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 31.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cryoport Inc. and Amcor plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 0%. About 0.2% of Cryoport Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cryoport Inc. 3.65% 9.64% 44.05% 100.69% 45.18% 85.58% Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19%

For the past year Cryoport Inc. had bullish trend while Amcor plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Amcor plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cryoport Inc.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2. In addition, the company offers CryoPort Express SmartPak Condition Monitoring System that tracks the key aspects of each shipment; CryoPort Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric; and biological material holders that are containment bags used in connection with the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods using the CryoPort Express Shippers. CryoPort, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Worthington Industries and Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.