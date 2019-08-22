CryoLife Inc. (CRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 3.65 N/A 0.01 2401.67 NuVasive Inc. 59 3.00 N/A 0.93 71.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CryoLife Inc. and NuVasive Inc. NuVasive Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CryoLife Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CryoLife Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of NuVasive Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CryoLife Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that CryoLife Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NuVasive Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CryoLife Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, NuVasive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. CryoLife Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CryoLife Inc. and NuVasive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 1.65% and its average price target is $66.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of CryoLife Inc. shares and 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares. 3.4% are CryoLife Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of NuVasive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. has weaker performance than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.