CryoLife Inc. (CRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 3.72 N/A 0.01 2401.67 CONMED Corporation 84 3.15 N/A 1.05 83.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CryoLife Inc. and CONMED Corporation. CONMED Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CryoLife Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CryoLife Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of CONMED Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CryoLife Inc. and CONMED Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

CryoLife Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CONMED Corporation’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

4.9 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CryoLife Inc. Its rival CONMED Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.5 respectively. CryoLife Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CryoLife Inc. and CONMED Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

CONMED Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100.33 consensus price target and a -0.44% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CryoLife Inc. and CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 97.56% respectively. Insiders held 3.4% of CryoLife Inc. shares. Comparatively, CONMED Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year CryoLife Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CONMED Corporation.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.