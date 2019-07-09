CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) EPS Estimated At $0.08; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd acquired 295,139 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 2.40 million shares with $30.35M value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 444,698 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap

Analysts expect CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. CRY’s profit would be $2.99 million giving it 94.41 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, CryoLife, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 86,370 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has risen 20.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It has a 1590 P/E ratio. The firm operates in two divisions, Medical Devices and Preservation Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CryoLife, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings.

