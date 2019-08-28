CryoLife Inc. (CRY) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Comparing side by side

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 3.70 N/A 0.01 2401.67 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 3.03 N/A -3.65 0.00

Demonstrates CryoLife Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CryoLife Inc. are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Ra Medical Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CryoLife Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CryoLife Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ra Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 average target price and a -9.09% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CryoLife Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 22.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of CryoLife Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. has 1.55% stronger performance while Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -64.4% weaker performance.

Summary

CryoLife Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ra Medical Systems Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.