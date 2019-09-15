CryoLife Inc. (CRY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of CryoLife Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of CryoLife Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CryoLife Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CryoLife Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. N/A 29 2401.67 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

CryoLife Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio CryoLife Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CryoLife Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The rivals have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CryoLife Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. has weaker performance than CryoLife Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CryoLife Inc. are 4.9 and 3.7. Competitively, CryoLife Inc.’s rivals have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. CryoLife Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CryoLife Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

CryoLife Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CryoLife Inc.’s rivals are 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

CryoLife Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CryoLife Inc.’s rivals beat CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.