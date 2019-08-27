CryoLife Inc. (CRY) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Contrasting side by side

Both CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 3.65 N/A 0.01 2401.67 Avedro Inc. 16 10.49 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CryoLife Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CryoLife Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Avedro Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Avedro Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CryoLife Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CryoLife Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Avedro Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 15.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CryoLife Inc. and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 75.5% respectively. About 3.4% of CryoLife Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avedro Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. was less bullish than Avedro Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avedro Inc. beats CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.