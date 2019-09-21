CryoLife Inc. (CRY) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 4.06 N/A 0.01 2401.67 Abiomed Inc. 254 10.97 N/A 5.61 49.65

Demonstrates CryoLife Inc. and Abiomed Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Abiomed Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CryoLife Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CryoLife Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9%

Risk and Volatility

CryoLife Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abiomed Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

CryoLife Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abiomed Inc. are 6.4 and 5.6 respectively. Abiomed Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CryoLife Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CryoLife Inc. and Abiomed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Abiomed Inc.’s potential upside is 11.54% and its average price target is $215.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of CryoLife Inc. shares and 89.8% of Abiomed Inc. shares. CryoLife Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Comparatively, Abiomed Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. has 1.55% stronger performance while Abiomed Inc. has -14.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats CryoLife Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.