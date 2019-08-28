Cryolife (CRY) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Stake; Cognios Capital Has Lowered Its Nike Class B (NKE) Stake by $1.85 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 22,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 110,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 132,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 23,614 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 31.33C; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 932,655 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advisors holds 18,128 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.39% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 178,300 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,583 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company owns 162,442 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. 211,530 were reported by Bryn Mawr Company. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,224 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 32,411 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 2.23M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 908,235 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 3,426 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sol has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loeb Prns Corporation invested in 0% or 750 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK) by 8,425 shares to 39,832 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 362,411 shares to 423,094 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,388 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 30,117 shares. Pnc Service Group owns 3,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd accumulated 14,877 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,456 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 329,539 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has 38,344 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 6,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc owns 66,633 shares. 31,254 are owned by Sector Pension Invest Board. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 11,689 shares. 14,428 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,008 shares. Sg Capital Mgmt Lc holds 76,358 shares.

