Cryolife (CRY) Position Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc; Forest Hill Capital Lifted Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stake by $1.05 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 105.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 117,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 227,738 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, up from 110,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 179,304 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees FY EPS 29c-EPS 32c; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 31.33C; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 10/04/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$65M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 466,845 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CRY shares while 33 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.39 million shares or 0.74% less from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 91,636 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 57,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Bessemer Grp owns 0.01% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 75,100 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 432,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Inc has invested 0.57% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Perceptive Advisors Ltd Llc reported 50,000 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 38,366 shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 100,000 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.18M shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 24,964 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) or 175,684 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 45,790 shares to 97,750 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 34,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,177 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 29,290 shares to 256,502 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,190 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).