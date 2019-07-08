Cryder Capital Partners Llp Upped Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; United Fire Group (UFCS) Sentiment Is 1.41

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cryder Capital Partners Llp acquired 5,392 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock declined 12.57%. The Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 690,574 shares with $90.04M value, up from 685,182 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $47.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 642,852 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 65 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 46 reduced and sold their equity positions in United Fire Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 15.58 million shares, down from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Fire Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 36 Increased: 52 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 17,279 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) has declined 4.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced

United Fire Group, Inc., through with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 48.34 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. for 491,688 shares. Earnest Partners Llc owns 1.44 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 40,900 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,237 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Capital Management Lc reported 14,437 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership has 2,564 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 3.22M shares. Alpha Windward holds 403 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bamco owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,985 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rampart Investment Limited Liability holds 38,227 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cwm holds 0% or 1,181 shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP holds 1.28% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 421,482 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny accumulated 48,258 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 0.12% or 223,375 shares. Miles Inc reported 7,936 shares. Foster & Motley holds 19,702 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William. The insider Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896. Reiner Deborah M had sold 523 shares worth $72,639 on Tuesday, January 29. CAMPBELL VICTOR L also sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Foster Jon M. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72 million. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares.