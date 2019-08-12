Cryder Capital Partners Llp Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Boosted by $845,208; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $3.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 3,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 400,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.67 million, up from 397,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 308,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16M, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 484,718 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

