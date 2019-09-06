Cryder Capital Partners Llp Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding By $528,984; 1 Analysts Covering Mallinckrodt plc (MNK)

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 0.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cryder Capital Partners Llp acquired 7,347 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 947,675 shares with $68.66 million value, up from 940,328 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Among 5 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Mallinckrodt has $40 highest and $500 lowest target. $18.40’s average target is 1057.23% above currents $1.59 stock price. Mallinckrodt had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MNK in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies downgraded Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $1500 target. See Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $7.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $11.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Initiate

18/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 11.86% above currents $64.26 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $6400 target. UBS downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, August 2 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 85,968 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd invested in 0.23% or 33,531 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.14% or 156,100 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp & Incorporated invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 80,310 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 630 shares. Davis R M has invested 1.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 89,235 shares. Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability accumulated 75,052 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 37,516 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 7,628 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,093 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,776 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt owns 719,761 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,971 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $64,708 activity. Trudeau Mark bought $16,325 worth of stock. On Friday, June 7 Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 5,400 shares.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $181.54 million. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone.