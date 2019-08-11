Cryder Capital Partners Llp Raised Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake; Shorts at INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (IPHYF) Lowered By 0.65%

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cryder Capital Partners Llp acquired 2,030 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 266,233 shares with $46.59M value, up from 264,203 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $7.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 882,142 shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B

INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. IPHYF’s SI was 338,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 340,300 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 242 days are for INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)’s short sellers to cover IPHYF’s short positions. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,295 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited holds 357,180 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 198,877 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 24,700 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Serv Lc has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 13,344 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability. Bridges Investment owns 2,360 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 26,095 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.27% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Prescott General Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% or 265,370 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Cardinal Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 207,091 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru Com invested in 6,813 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $16200 lowest target. $167’s average target is 8.64% above currents $153.72 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $16200 target. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 26 report.