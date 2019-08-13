Cryder Capital Partners Llp Position in Visa (V) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Beck Capital Management Boosted Position in Ares Coml Real Estate Com (ACRE) by $675,960

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 395,049 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70 million, up from 392,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (ACRE) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 45,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 162,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 117,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 132,521 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,035 activity. April Rand Scott had bought 9,730 shares worth $149,996 on Wednesday, March 13.

