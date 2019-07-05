Cryder Capital Partners Llp Lifted Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $528,984 as Share Value Declined; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Valuation Rose While United Services Automobile Association Cut Position

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 36,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07M, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 1.26M shares traded or 59.01% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 947,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66 million, up from 940,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 1.94M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ISO Introduces Solutions for Insuring Vehicles with Driver Assistance Features – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AIR Worldwide Releases Expanded Inland Flood Model for Central Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SERVPRO® Adopts Xactware Job Management Tools Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sompo International to Leverage AIR’s Innovative Casualty Analytics Solution for Multi-Line Risk Analysis – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Teams with TrueMotion for Enhanced Telematics Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.16M for 33.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 295,003 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Svcs Inc owns 7,760 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 14,772 were reported by Scotia Capital. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 47,116 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.24% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 11,430 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Loews invested in 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 2,565 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 81,760 shares to 186,085 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 63,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $898,716 activity. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. Another trade for 403 shares valued at $27,416 was sold by Middleton Sean. $54,470 worth of stock was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Accenture Leverages Digital Evolution to Drive Growth – GuruFocus.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 29,612 shares. 408,333 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Beese Fulmer Inv invested in 1.19% or 83,370 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.18% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested in 140,570 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Monetary Management Gp holds 0.09% or 3,300 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,145 shares. Btim has 199,382 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 6,332 are owned by Fdx Advisors. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.12% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 353,640 shares.