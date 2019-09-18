Cryder Capital Partners Llp Lifted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $16.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Community Bank Of Raymore Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $495,000

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24 million, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $125.5. About 1.19M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 26.18M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling

