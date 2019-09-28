Cryder Capital Partners Llp Increases Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA); Gradient Investments Has Increased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.38 Million

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 119.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 24,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 44,614 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 20,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Is Hanging on 5G Adoption – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

