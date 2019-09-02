Cryder Capital Partners Llp Increases Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA); Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Holding by $506,800

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 690,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.04 million, up from 685,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 60 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19.73M shares. Founders Management holds 3.97% or 59,617 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers has 3,190 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 20,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Motco invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.57 million are held by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com. M stated it has 1,718 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 2,555 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

