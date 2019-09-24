Cryder Capital Partners Llp Holds Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA); As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shares Rose, Holder Cranbrook Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 1.95 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.17 lastly. It is up 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Cap Mgmt invested in 0.36% or 16,950 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc owns 4,328 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 42,741 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares & Tru has 222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.45% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 117 are held by Covington. 69,033 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 1.16M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 44,294 are held by Scotia Capital Incorporated. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc invested in 0.05% or 71,463 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc stated it has 1.16M shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 37,085 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 17.09 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45M and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 13,990 shares to 176,551 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.17% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). D E Shaw And holds 38,969 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Prudential accumulated 59,890 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp has 897,324 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 139,665 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Invesco owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 90,027 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 56,618 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 221,478 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 6,258 shares.

