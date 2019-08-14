Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $528,984 as Stock Price Declined; Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Its Stake by $1.26 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 338,996 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tpg Grp Holdings (Sbs) Advisors invested in 2.16% or 1.52M shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 796,012 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 77,658 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eqis stated it has 23,138 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 5,497 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 3,378 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oxbow Advsrs Llc holds 0.33% or 37,930 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 37,998 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Lc has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 29,612 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 8,039 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd owns 486,847 shares.

