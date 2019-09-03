Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

We will be comparing the differences between Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Packaging & Containers industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Holdings Inc. 59 0.76 N/A 3.39 18.89 Ball Corporation 65 2.28 N/A 1.44 49.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ball Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Crown Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Crown Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ball Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46.3% 2.9% Ball Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Crown Holdings Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ball Corporation has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Crown Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Ball Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Crown Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ball Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crown Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ball Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The average target price of Crown Holdings Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 6.32%. On the other hand, Ball Corporation’s potential downside is -1.13% and its average target price is $79.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Crown Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Ball Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crown Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Crown Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Ball Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Holdings Inc. -0.68% 3.13% 10.88% 29.23% 41.71% 53.98% Ball Corporation -0.76% 1.74% 21.83% 39.66% 85.28% 55.46%

For the past year Crown Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ball Corporation

Summary

Ball Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Crown Holdings Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies metal beverage containers and ends for producers of carbonated soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and aerosol, and paint and general line containers; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies for civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides related services, such as launch vehicle integration and satellite operations. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.