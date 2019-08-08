Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Touches $65.96 High on Aug, 8; Manugistics Group Has 1.8 Sentiment

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $67.94 target or 3.00% above today’s $65.96 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.11B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $67.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $273.21M more. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 543,797 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.01% or 57,621 shares in its portfolio. 13,057 are owned by Art Advisors Limited Liability. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Edgepoint Invest Group invested in 7.26 million shares or 4.34% of the stock. Scotia Incorporated invested in 7,400 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Sasco Ct owns 712,088 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 3,682 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Personal reported 577 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 8,370 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 70,285 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fayez Sarofim & reported 8,100 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 23,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $216.77 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity. CONWAY JOHN W sold $6.90M worth of stock.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

