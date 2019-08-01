Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Touches $65.81 High on Aug, 1; METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MTWTF) SI Decreased By 1.45%

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached all time high today, Aug, 1 and still has $71.73 target or 9.00% above today’s $65.81 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.92B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $71.73 PT is reached, the company will be worth $802.62M more. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 743,906 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MTWTF) had a decrease of 1.45% in short interest. MTWTF’s SI was 6,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.45% from 6,900 shares previously. It closed at $32.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.75 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.92 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.35 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 202,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 14,048 were accumulated by Principal Fin Gp Inc. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Llc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Company has 100 shares. 9,693 were reported by Voloridge Inv. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 417,000 were reported by Korea Corporation. Miller Investment Mngmt L P reported 0.45% stake. James Inv accumulated 0.02% or 5,695 shares. Viking Glob Investors Lp invested 0.63% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 129 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. 129,000 shares were sold by CONWAY JOHN W, worth $6.90M on Tuesday, February 12.

METAWATER Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells devices and electrical equipment for the water environment field in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $839.18 million. The firm designs, makes, installs, and services and maintains machines and equipment to provide filtration in a water treatment plant and treat sludge generated in the foregoing process; electric equipment, such as power receiving and transformation equipment, instrumentation, and monitoring and control equipment for operating the water treatment plants; and machines and equipment, such as air diffusion systems, sludge dehydrators, sludge incinerators, and high-speed rainwater treatment systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the energy-related technologies in the water environment areas, such as gasification and fuel generation systems for wastewater sludge, etc.