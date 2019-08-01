Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Reaches $65.77 52-Week High; Nanometrics (NANO) Sellers Decreased By 1.54% Their Shorts

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high and has $69.72 target or 6.00% above today’s $65.77 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.91B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $69.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $534.84M more. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 861,933 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) had a decrease of 1.54% in short interest. NANO’s SI was 2.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.54% from 2.05 million shares previously. With 222,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s short sellers to cover NANO’s short positions. The SI to Nanometrics Incorporated’s float is 8.9%. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 121,525 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3.75% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 41,613 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Atria Invs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 4,287 shares. Green Square Lc stated it has 4,989 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.09% or 268,000 shares. Bridgewater Associate L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,992 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap L P holds 915,065 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Sasco Cap Inc Ct invested in 712,088 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 3,682 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 165,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp owns 687,802 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 13,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp invested in 0% or 14,048 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. $6.90 million worth of stock was sold by CONWAY JOHN W on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.34 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79 million for 10.47 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 35,145 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1,624 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 1,076 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 0% or 24,712 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Invesco Limited invested in 275,914 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 12,200 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 1,885 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 11,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 0% stake. 61,572 were accumulated by Dupont Capital. 36,905 are owned by Globeflex Capital Lp.

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nanometrics (NANO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nanometrics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:NANO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “California Nanotechnologies Announces Q1/FY2020 Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MTC Becomes First UK R&D Facility to Purchase a DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer from Nano Dimension – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nano Dimension to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 24.77% above currents $32.06 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $791.49 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 26.07 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.