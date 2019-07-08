Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Reaches $63.31 52-Week High; Friess Associates Has Lifted Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding

Friess Associates Llc increased Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) stake by 8.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 3,457 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 45,443 shares with $4.15M value, up from 41,986 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc. now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 53,713 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high and has $65.21 target or 3.00% above today’s $63.31 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.57B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $65.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $257.04M more. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 38,017 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.00M for 10.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.57 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 18.73 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity. Another trade for 129,000 shares valued at $6.90M was made by CONWAY JOHN W on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp Is Back at Applebeeâ€™s by Popular Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Applebee’s® Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blucora Inc (BCOR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 6 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Maxim Group. Wedbush maintained the shares of DIN in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

