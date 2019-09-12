Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) EPS Estimated At $1.57; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $1.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 8.19% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. CCK’s profit would be $212.77M giving it 10.14 P/E if the $1.57 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Crown Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 7.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 1.07 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 50,501 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 450,501 shares with $39.06 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.08% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 2.35 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) stake by 247,419 shares to 25,560 valued at $585,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 541,597 shares and now owns 5,800 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Company reported 6,424 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 11,240 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% stake. 221,892 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 8,276 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 152,718 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 3,813 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Duncker Streett & Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,506 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.07% or 29,432 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp reported 0.05% stake. Washington Tru reported 0.1% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First In invested in 0.02% or 274 shares. Tegean Ltd Company holds 9.54% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 125,000 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Among 5 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $10000 lowest target. $116’s average target is 21.57% above currents $95.42 stock price. Microchip Technology had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. Piper Jaffray maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, March 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 8,544 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 220,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 15,100 are owned by Barnett And Incorporated. Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,352 shares. Selz Capital Llc reported 170,000 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Boothbay Fund Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Jane Street Group Limited Com holds 0% or 15,494 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 5,118 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 9,548 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 209,099 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 251,284 shares. Private Mgmt Group Inc reported 758,857 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Fil Limited reported 23 shares stake. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,619 shares.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.