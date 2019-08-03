Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Packaging & Containers company, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Crown Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Crown Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Crown Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46.30% 2.90% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Crown Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Holdings Inc. N/A 57 18.89 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Crown Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Crown Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.23 1.47 2.54

With average target price of $67, Crown Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 2.97%. The peers have a potential upside of 12.47%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Crown Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crown Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Holdings Inc. -0.68% 3.13% 10.88% 29.23% 41.71% 53.98% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Crown Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Crown Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Crown Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Crown Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Crown Holdings Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.