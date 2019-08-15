Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is a company in the Packaging & Containers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Crown Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Crown Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Crown Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46.30% 2.90% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Crown Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Holdings Inc. N/A 58 18.89 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Crown Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Crown Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

$67 is the average target price of Crown Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 3.03%. The rivals have a potential upside of 13.61%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Crown Holdings Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crown Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Holdings Inc. -0.68% 3.13% 10.88% 29.23% 41.71% 53.98% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Crown Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crown Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7. Competitively, Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Crown Holdings Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Crown Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crown Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Crown Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.