Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) and Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Packaging & Containers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Holdings Inc. 60 0.73 N/A 3.39 18.89 Ardagh Group S.A. 16 0.41 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crown Holdings Inc. and Ardagh Group S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46.3% 2.9% Ardagh Group S.A. 0.00% 3.7% -0.5%

Liquidity

Crown Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ardagh Group S.A. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and Ardagh Group S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ardagh Group S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Crown Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 11.16% at a $70 consensus target price. Competitively Ardagh Group S.A. has a consensus target price of $19.5, with potential upside of 25.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ardagh Group S.A. looks more robust than Crown Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% are Crown Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.64% of Ardagh Group S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Holdings Inc. -0.68% 3.13% 10.88% 29.23% 41.71% 53.98% Ardagh Group S.A. -6.1% -4.26% 21.21% 41.29% 4.66% 50.09%

For the past year Crown Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Ardagh Group S.A.

Summary

Crown Holdings Inc. beats Ardagh Group S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans. The company also offers glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, flavored alcoholic beverages, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.