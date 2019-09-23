Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Analysts See $1.57 EPS; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $1.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 8.19% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. CCK’s profit would be $212.77 million giving it 10.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Crown Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 7.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 1.01M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 355 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 421 sold and decreased holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 617.91 million shares, up from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Occidental Petroleum Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 114 Reduced: 307 Increased: 254 New Position: 101.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 5.57% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 334,069 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 587,042 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 1.28M shares. The -based Avenir Corporation has invested 2.6% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 19,400 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 43,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co holds 57 shares. 5,118 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 49,501 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com reported 187,486 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Raymond James & Associate reported 87,894 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 48.82% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for 6.29 million shares. Mason Capital Management Llc owns 2.20 million shares or 21.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 7.75% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Icahn Carl C has invested 6.3% in the stock. Oslo Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 450,000 shares.