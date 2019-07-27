Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $10.10 Million; Brady (BRC) Holder Central Securities Has Trimmed Stake by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 196,870 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 857,979 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bain Credit Lp stated it has 90,469 shares. 71 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 103 shares. Connable Office reported 0.06% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dupont Mgmt holds 0.17% or 134,912 shares in its portfolio. 417,000 are owned by Korea Investment. James Inc holds 5,695 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.33% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2,125 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 36 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $940,000 activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.75 million for 20.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has 409,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney reported 163,264 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) or 7.17M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 43,726 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 128,778 shares. Everence Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.17% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Psagot Invest House Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.82 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 7,025 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 3,784 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Lc has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).