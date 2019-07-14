Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Share Value Rose While Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed by $10.10 Million Its Stake; As Ingredion (INGR) Market Valuation Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Boosted Stake by $755,196

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.21M shares traded or 120.26% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.12 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 7,634 shares. Moreover, Madison Inv has 0.6% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 603,042 shares. Stephens Ar holds 3,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Incorporated accumulated 6,618 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 206,429 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 114 are owned by Paragon Capital Limited Liability Com. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 1.60M shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0% or 4,019 shares. Grand Jean Capital reported 164,302 shares stake. Voloridge Management Limited Company accumulated 9,693 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has 7,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr owns 18,369 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 43,149 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 0.01% or 630 shares. 138,158 were reported by 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Co Llc.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

