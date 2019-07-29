Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Stock Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed by $332,208 Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Ibm Retirement Fund Has Lifted Its Stake

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 19,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 462,379 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 8.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.51M for 10.22 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,070 shares to 4,095 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 11,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

