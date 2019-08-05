Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Stake by $332,208 as Valuation Rose; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position by $460,256 as Stock Value Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 6,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 76,394 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 70,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 660,680 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 19,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 656,114 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 6,730 shares to 11,880 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com by 14,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $213.29 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 13,840 shares to 135,038 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 2,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,009 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.