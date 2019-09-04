Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose While Rivulet Capital Cut Position; Nike Cl (NKE) Shares Rose While Selway Asset Management Trimmed Position by $2.14 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 507,028 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 60,644 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10B for 30.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.