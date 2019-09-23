Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Lowered Position by $335,927; Jane Street Group Has Upped Position in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by $797,170 as Market Value Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 13,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, down from 19,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 337,388 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by 44.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 72,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 235,295 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 162,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Brasil S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 327,131 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 18.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,620 shares to 7,618 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.