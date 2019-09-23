Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Value Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Holding; Dragoneer Investment Group Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 13.26 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 13,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, down from 19,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 791,425 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,955 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $133.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunlands Online Ed Group by 193,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

