Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Value Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Increased by $11.95 Million Its Holding; Torchmark (TMK) Holder Andra Ap-Fonden Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 83,300 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45 million, down from 95,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 141.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 195,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 334,069 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41M, up from 138,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 1.11M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broad by 4,000 shares to 16,100 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Torchmark Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Torchmark Corporation has officially been renamed Globe Life Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

