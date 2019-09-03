Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake Has Upped by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc; Catalent (CTLT) Holder Parametrica Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $367,560 as Share Price Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 107.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 71,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 138,158 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 280,423 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 4,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 246,157 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $28.90 million for 65.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited stated it has 5,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 40,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 42,570 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 677 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 98,883 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.01% or 15,272 shares. Daiwa Group owns 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 48,661 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 128,646 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 191,701 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 29,751 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 71,698 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 272,345 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 53,148 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 100,011 shares.

