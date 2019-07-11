Crown Holdings (CCK) Shares Rose While Rivulet Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $19.83 Million; Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 606,387 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 2.09 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $172.15 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 70,285 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 178,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brandywine Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Thornburg Management invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Paragon Capital Lc holds 0% or 114 shares. Contrarian Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 19,057 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 419,199 shares. Aperio Limited Co reported 42,546 shares. Art Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Qs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 4,019 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% or 14,713 shares. Victory Management accumulated 695,740 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Kenmare Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 11.22% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $200.89 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.