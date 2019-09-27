Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Northern Trust Holding in Rli (RLI) Decreased by $14.80 Million as Valuation Rose

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 174,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 800,771 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.63M, down from 974,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.47. About 23,998 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 539,438 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK)

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 24,639 shares to 623,820 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RLI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.84 million shares or 0.46% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,647 were accumulated by Bragg Financial Advisors. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 34 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 52,219 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 3,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 31,763 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Markel Corp. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 13,087 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc Inc owns 319,712 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 48,435 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 104,379 shares. State Street has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 48.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

